National

Man shot in Melbourne police stand off

By AAP Newswire

A man has been airlifted after a police shooting in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been shot after allegedly charging at police with a knife outside a Melbourne shopping centre, with the confrontation broadcast live on radio.

The 24-year-old allegedly yelled at police to kill him before being shot by two officers at Lilydale Marketplace on Tuesday morning.

He'd been inside a medical centre at the shopping centre with the knife and filled out a new patient form shortly before the stand off.

The confrontation was heard live on 3AW, with a woman calling the radio station as shots rang out.

"Oh s*** they are shooting. There's just been three or four rounds," Pauline said.

Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said officers had tried to negotiate with the man and repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon, saying they did not want to shoot him.

"What we have here is a man who has been wandering around a medical centre and indeed the car park of a shopping centre with a knife. He's been quite agitated," Mr Paterson told reporters.

He also said the man had yelled at police to kill him before advancing on them.

"They were reversing away from him, walking backwards with their firearms drawn and then, as a last resort, fired shots."

One of the officers who shot the man was a constable fresh out of the police academy.

The 24-year-old remains in hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening. The incident was captured on police body-worn cameras.

Police were aware of him but he'd had "negligible" involvement with the force beforehand.

Packaging for a newly-purchased knife was later found in shopping centre toilets alongside flammable gel.

The shooting is being investigated internally by the force with oversight from its ethics body, Professional Standards Command.

Mr Paterson said he'd seen an escalation in the use of force against police in the last few weeks.

He also said a new training program to help officers respond to mental health incidents hadn't been rolled out yet, because of the summer bushfires and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a senior constable has been suspended after he was filmed appearing to stomp on a man's head during an arrest at Epping on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media also showed a police car speeding up and hitting the man as he walked in front of it.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission is investigating that incident.

Latest articles

Management

Data delivers for Brookbora breeding

Information underpins breeding decisions at the Bacon family farm in northern Victoria. The Jersey breeders have reams of data about their family’s Brookbora herd and that’s exactly the way they like it. “We are overloaded on...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy News

Sisters love life on the farm

Cows have always featured heavily in the lives of sisters Emmalea, Kaitlyn and April Wishart. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Rowlands Park at Cohuna, the girls have always shown a keen interest in what was going on. Whether it’s showing...

Sophie Baldwin
Management

Don’t ignore the warning signs

John Vogels was sitting in the tractor doing the annual harvest last spring when he realised something was seriously wrong. “Every hour I’d need to stop to urinate and I’d get off the tractor and just go dribble-dribble,” he...

Rick Bayne

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire