Man shot in Melbourne police stand off

A man has been shot after allegedly charging at police with a knife outside a Melbourne shopping centre, with the confrontation broadcast live on radio.

The 24-year-old allegedly yelled at police to kill him before being shot by two officers at Lilydale Marketplace on Tuesday morning.

He'd been inside a medical centre at the shopping centre with the knife and filled out a new patient form shortly before the stand off.

The confrontation was heard live on 3AW, with a woman calling the radio station as shots rang out.

"Oh s*** they are shooting. There's just been three or four rounds," Pauline said.

Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said officers had tried to negotiate with the man and repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon, saying they did not want to shoot him.

"What we have here is a man who has been wandering around a medical centre and indeed the car park of a shopping centre with a knife. He's been quite agitated," Mr Paterson told reporters.

He also said the man had yelled at police to kill him before advancing on them.

"They were reversing away from him, walking backwards with their firearms drawn and then, as a last resort, fired shots."

One of the officers who shot the man was a constable fresh out of the police academy.

The 24-year-old remains in hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening. The incident was captured on police body-worn cameras.

Police were aware of him but he'd had "negligible" involvement with the force beforehand.

Packaging for a newly-purchased knife was later found in shopping centre toilets alongside flammable gel.

The shooting is being investigated internally by the force with oversight from its ethics body, Professional Standards Command.

Mr Paterson said he'd seen an escalation in the use of force against police in the last few weeks.

He also said a new training program to help officers respond to mental health incidents hadn't been rolled out yet, because of the summer bushfires and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a senior constable has been suspended after he was filmed appearing to stomp on a man's head during an arrest at Epping on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media also showed a police car speeding up and hitting the man as he walked in front of it.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission is investigating that incident.