Vic cop suspended over head kick footage

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian police officer who kicked a man in the head is suspended.

A Victorian police officer filmed appearing to kick a man in the head during an arrest in Melbourne has been suspended.

The senior constable was suspended after footage shared on social media showed him appearing to kick Timothy Atkins' head while he was on the ground at Epping on Sunday.

Video also showed a police car hitting Mr Atkins as he walked in front of it before being arrested.

The 32-year-old has bipolar disorder and is in an induced coma following the incident.

His father, Glenn Atkins, has called for the officer who kicked his son's head to be sacked.

He said his son had gone to the Northern Hospital Epping for treatment before running outside to meet a work colleague, which prompted hospital staff to call the police.

Victoria Police's internal ethics body is investigating the incident.

The force initially said the 32-year-old, of no fixed address, had been aggressive and had damaged a police vehicle as he attempted to avoid arrest.

In a second statement on Tuesday, it said the senior constable from the Critical Incident Response Team had been suspended the previous evening.

