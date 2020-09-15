Morrison promises to fire gas-led recovery

National
Morrison promises to fire gas-led recoveryBy AAP Newswire
SCOTT MORRISON PLANS GAS-LED RECOVERY
* Build a gas power plant in the NSW Hunter Valley if the private sector does not
* Create an "Australian Gas Hub" at Wallumbilla in Queensland
* Deliver three domestic basin plans in the Northern Territory and Queensland
* Negotiate new agreements with three east coast LNG exporters
* Encourage a voluntary industry-led code of conduct for negotiations with commercial and industry users
* Boost research and consult on a possible gas reservation scheme
* Fast-track interconnector projects to shift more energy along the east coast