National

Morrison promises to fire gas-led recovery

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison says the government could build a new gas power station - AAP

1 of 1

SCOTT MORRISON PLANS GAS-LED RECOVERY

* Build a gas power plant in the NSW Hunter Valley if the private sector does not

* Create an "Australian Gas Hub" at Wallumbilla in Queensland

* Deliver three domestic basin plans in the Northern Territory and Queensland

* Negotiate new agreements with three east coast LNG exporters

* Encourage a voluntary industry-led code of conduct for negotiations with commercial and industry users

* Boost research and consult on a possible gas reservation scheme

* Fast-track interconnector projects to shift more energy along the east coast

Latest articles

World

Johnson wins vote on breaching Brexit deal

The EU says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill would collapse trade talks, while former British leaders have called it a step too far.

AAP Newswire
World

Wales virus patient data published online

Human error is being blamed after personal data beinging to thousands of Welsh COVID-19 patients was uploaded onto a public server.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump, Biden clash over cause of wildfires

Wildfires in the United States’ northwest have destroyed thousands of homes since August and killed 35 people in the three states.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire