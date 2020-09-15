National

Sporting greats plea for privacy to grieve

By AAP Newswire

Queensland sporting greats Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny have issued a plea for privacy following the death of their daughter Jaimi Lee Kenny.

Jaimi, 33, passed away peacefully on Monday morning at Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a long battle with illness.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy," the Curry-Kenny family said in a statement.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child."

In an Instagram post, Curry said her daughter's death didn't feel "right or real."

"I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes," the champion swimmer posted.

The grieving parents thanked Sunshine Coast hospital staff for giving them extra time to spend with their daughter.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself," the family said.

Known as Queensland's sporting royalty, the pair married in 1986 and had three children before divorcing in 2017.

Curry competed in the Olympic Games in Moscow, Los Angeles and Barcelona.

Iron man champion and canoeist Kenny won an Olympic bronze medal in the K-2 1000m event with Barry Kelly at Los Angeles in 1984.

Latest articles

World

Johnson wins vote on breaching Brexit deal

The EU says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill would collapse trade talks, while former British leaders have called it a step too far.

AAP Newswire
World

Wales virus patient data published online

Human error is being blamed after personal data beinging to thousands of Welsh COVID-19 patients was uploaded onto a public server.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump, Biden clash over cause of wildfires

Wildfires in the United States’ northwest have destroyed thousands of homes since August and killed 35 people in the three states.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire