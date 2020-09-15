South Australia moves on ACT border rules

South Australia will lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with the ACT from midnight on Tuesday.

Travellers flying in from Canberra will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days but will not be allowed to arrive by road.

No decision has yet been made on lifting restrictions for travellers from NSW.

SA health officials continue to have concerns over community transmission of the virus in NSW.

They would like to see a two-week period with no community transmission, depending on the source of any new cases.

The last case there of significant concern to SA occurred about three days ago, which would put a decision on the NSW border at least another 10 or 11 days away.

ACT travellers will still need to seek pre-approval online to travel and will be asked to declare they have not been out of the area for the previous 14 days.

"We're hopeful that the situation with NSW will continue to improve," Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said on Tuesday.

"The indicators are that NSW is heading in the right direction."

But the commissioner said the "level of comfort" South Australian officials had with the situation in the ACT did not yet translate to NSW.

He said it was hopeful that would change soon with the state taking into account all health, economic and social issues related to the management of restrictions.

"These measures do come with some consequences, so it's about finding that balance," he said.

SA's latest border changes mean that people can now travel to the state from all areas except NSW and Victoria.