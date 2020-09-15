National

South Australia moves on ACT border rules

By AAP Newswire

SA Police stopping vehicles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia will lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with the ACT from midnight on Tuesday.

Travellers flying in from Canberra will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days but will not be allowed to arrive by road.

No decision has yet been made on lifting restrictions for travellers from NSW.

SA health officials continue to have concerns over community transmission of the virus in NSW.

They would like to see a two-week period with no community transmission, depending on the source of any new cases.

The last case there of significant concern to SA occurred about three days ago, which would put a decision on the NSW border at least another 10 or 11 days away.

ACT travellers will still need to seek pre-approval online to travel and will be asked to declare they have not been out of the area for the previous 14 days.

"We're hopeful that the situation with NSW will continue to improve," Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said on Tuesday.

"The indicators are that NSW is heading in the right direction."

But the commissioner said the "level of comfort" South Australian officials had with the situation in the ACT did not yet translate to NSW.

He said it was hopeful that would change soon with the state taking into account all health, economic and social issues related to the management of restrictions.

"These measures do come with some consequences, so it's about finding that balance," he said.

SA's latest border changes mean that people can now travel to the state from all areas except NSW and Victoria.

Latest articles

News

Thieves break into cars in Tongala

District residents are being reminded to lock their vehicles after two were broken into in Tongala overnight Sunday, September 13. About $1000 worth of car accessories, including a set of wheels, was stolen from a vehicle in Hobbs Crt between 4pm on...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca couple ties knot in COVID-19 wedding

The couple originally locked in June 27, 2020, for their wedding but postponed it to March 13 2021 once the COVID-19 restrictions came into effect

Ivy Jensen
News

Ky locals beating COVID woes through greyhound racing

THE COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many of us picking up new hobbies and activities to keep ourselves busy. And while learning to play the guitar, cultivating a new garden and exercising are perfect ventures in this social distancing world...

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire