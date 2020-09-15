SA to move on NSW, ACT border restrictions

South Australia could "very soon" drop its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, with a decision expected as soon as this week.

The state government's transition committee is meeting on Tuesday to consider the 14-day quarantine requirement that currently applies.

Premier Steven Marshall on Monday said if the committee agreed to relax the border requirements he would act quickly if it's safe to do so.

"We want to give as much of a leg up to those people who want to travel as soon as possible," he said.

"The numbers are looking really good. Just four new cases in NSW (on Monday)."

Mr Marshall told The Adelaide Advertiser on Tuesday Canberra in the ACT was likely to be the first jurisdiction to benefit from any change, followed by NSW.

"We know that Canberra continues with its excellent record (of no new cases) and NSW as well is performing better and better .... and so I'm very hopeful that we can get a movement on the borders very, very soon."

"When we can see NSW with no community transmission for 14 days, I think that will give us all great confidence that we can open that border safely."

SA reported no new virus cases on Monday, leaving the state's total since the start of the pandemic at 466.

The state has no active infections.