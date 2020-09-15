National

SA to move on NSW, ACT border restrictions

By AAP Newswire

SA Police stopping vehicles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia could "very soon" drop its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, with a decision expected as soon as this week.

The state government's transition committee is meeting on Tuesday to consider the 14-day quarantine requirement that currently applies.

Premier Steven Marshall on Monday said if the committee agreed to relax the border requirements he would act quickly if it's safe to do so.

"We want to give as much of a leg up to those people who want to travel as soon as possible," he said.

"The numbers are looking really good. Just four new cases in NSW (on Monday)."

Mr Marshall told The Adelaide Advertiser on Tuesday Canberra in the ACT was likely to be the first jurisdiction to benefit from any change, followed by NSW.

"We know that Canberra continues with its excellent record (of no new cases) and NSW as well is performing better and better .... and so I'm very hopeful that we can get a movement on the borders very, very soon."

"When we can see NSW with no community transmission for 14 days, I think that will give us all great confidence that we can open that border safely."

SA reported no new virus cases on Monday, leaving the state's total since the start of the pandemic at 466.

The state has no active infections.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Moroney faces anxious wait with Buffalo

Mike Moroney is hoping to have two runners in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield in boom galloper Buffalo River and smart ex-Kiwi Harlech.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Haut Brion Her returns a winner in Sheraco

A masterful training performance by Chris Waller has helped Haut Brion Her make a winning return at Rosehill after a year on the sidelines.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fierce Impact holds off Russian Camelot

Fierce Impact has recorded his third Group One win over 1600 metres when fending off the exciting Russian Camelot to claim the Makybe Diva Stakes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire