Crisp to front Vic hotel quarantine probe

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp (file image) - AAP

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp is set to give evidence to Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry.

Mr Crisp signed off on the decision to use private security guards for hotel quarantine on March 27, just hours before the first returning overseas travellers began arriving in Victoria.

He has maintained the Australian Defence Force didn't offer personnel for the program at the meeting, nor did he ask for their help.

The inquiry, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, has previously heard the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions was responsible for awarding contracts to three security companies - MSS, Unified and Wilson.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second COVID-19 wave can be traced to three outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

In late May, when the virus first broke out of the hotels, 19 people in Victoria had died from COVID-19. The state's death toll is now 729.

Chris Eagle from Forest Fire Management Victoria will also appear at the inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry has previously heard Mr Eagle was one of the key people involved in the program's day-to-day management.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Sunday he would appear before the inquiry on September 23.

