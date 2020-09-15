National

Virus adviser tops MP expenses list

By AAP Newswire

QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

One of Scott Morrison's key advisers on coronavirus has notched up the highest travel allowance bill of any MP between April and June.

But it could have been less of a hit to the taxpayers' pocket if Western Australia had not had such a hard border lockdown and flights so hard to access.

Official figures released on Monday showed Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Ben Morton spent $20,370 on travel over three months.

The bill reported to the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority was higher than any other WA-based minister, including Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.

The expenses included 15 consecutive nights in March and April spent in Canberra, and a further 32 nights across May and June working alongside Mr Morrison to respond to the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Mr Morton told AAP the assistant minister had taken on temporary responsibilities for the Australian Public Service as well as his role in assisting the prime minister.

"(Mr Morton) has been required to spend a significant amount of time in Canberra to support the Prime Minister and Cabinet in the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"This has resulted in greater than normal nights based in Canberra, away from his home in Perth.

"During this time the ability to travel between Canberra and Perth has been severely restricted, including as a result of reductions in flight availability."

Nationals MP David Gillespie had the highest office administration bill, notching up $142,625 in three months, most of which went on printing and communications.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

Shepparton’s Sarah Emily Mould was known by many as a caring and loving young mother with a bright smile and a heart of gold.

Liz Mellino
News

$3000 fine for Shepparton man following two drink driving incidents

A Shepparton man has been fined $3000 and had his licence cancelled for four years following two historic drink driving incidents. The Shepparton Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday, Jeffrey Broughton, 55, was facing two drink driving matters...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton could open up in a ‘few’ days, Andrews confirms

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged regional Victoria could open up in just “a few” days as coronavirus cases continue to drop. The news comes as Victoria recorded 35 coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily number of cases in 11...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire