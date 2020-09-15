NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, but a possible new infection at a western Sydney aged care home that was at the centre of a major outbreak earlier this year has been cleared.

Of the cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, four are in hotel quarantine - including three overseas travellers and one returned traveller from Victoria - and two are linked to a known cluster while another is still under investigation.

All passengers who were on the same flight as the infected NSW resident returning from Victoria in Sydney are in hotel quarantine.

Two of the new cases are linked to the Concord Hospital and Liverpool Hospital cluster.

NSW Health on Tuesday also said an additional case of a student at Blue Mountains Grammar school had been confirmed. The case will be included in Wednesday's numbers.

The school is closed for cleaning and while contact tracing is underway.

There were 8835 tests conducted in the latest 24-hour reporting period, down from 9316 the previous day.

NSW Health is concerned about a drop in testing numbers over the past week as the school holidays approach.

People with the mildest symptoms have been urged to get tested.

Meanwhile, a possible new COVID-19 case at the Anglicare-run Newmarch House in western Sydney has been cleared.

Anglicare initially said it was investigating a possible case after the elderly resident tested positive but it was later thought to be a false-positive after a negative result.

However, further pathological data from NSW Health confirmed the swabs taken from the resident showed signs of the previous infection and the person was no longer infectious.

"We are all relieved and sincerely appreciate the support received from NSW Health," Anglicare said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nineteen Newmarch House residents died from COVID-19 when it swept through the facility, infecting more than 70 staff and residents earlier this year.

The home has been free of the infection for more than two months.

A report released last month found staff shortages and inadequate protective gear had exacerbated the outbreak.