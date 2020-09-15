Edwards’ profile ‘didn’t ring alarm bells’

A NSW Firearms Registry clerk who told investigators John Edwards' police profile hadn't "rung alarm bells" for her, has been forced to admit she didn't properly look at the profile.

An inquest was told on Tuesday the pensioner was granted a gun licence about a year before he murdered his estranged children Jack and Jennifer Edwards with a legally owned pistol in July 2018.

As of June 2017, 15 of the 18 entries on his main police profile related to either apprehended violence orders, stalking allegations, assault allegations or adverse interactions in relationships.

One of the several registry clerks involved in the piecemeal job to approve Edwards' licence told the inquest she couldn't recall the application specifically. But it was her practice to examine applicants' police profiles by clicking a link that went to AVOs.

Another available option was to examine all entries on Edwards' profile but she wouldn't have done that, the inquest was told.

Under questioning, the clerk accepted it was "obvious" that if any person had properly looked at the profile and seen the overwhelming majority of entries were in an adverse and highly relevant area, "the only conclusion was extreme alarm bells".

"And the reason why it didn't ring alarm bells is you cannot have clicked on those events to see what those events were?" counsel assisting Kate Richardson SC said.

"I agree," the clerk said.

A non-publication order shields the identity of all six civilian firearms registry employees giving evidence.

The inquest on Tuesday heard from other employees involved in the processes that gave Edwards access to guns in 2017.

Several testified that they believed another person had or would be doing a thorough check of Edwards' police profile or that the automatically generated summary of relevant police profile events would appropriately flag any issues.

Yet, despite a string of adverse entries on Edwards' two police profiles relating to ex-partners and estranged children, the registry granted Edwards a special permit to allow him to commence training and then licensed him to shoot rifles and pistols in 2017.

In early 2018, he was permitted to buy two pistols, including the Glock semi-automatic he used to murder Jack and Jennifer.

The inquest has previously heard that by February 2017, the children's mother, Olga Edwards, had approached police twice in eight weeks to tell of Edwards' violence towards the children and her terror when he stalked her at a yoga class.

But the reports were wrongly coded and poorly investigated, senior officers have conceded before State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan.

Ms O'Sullivan on Tuesday also heard from a clerk who examined Edwards' profile when he required an exemption to begin training at his local gun club.

He required the so-called Commissioner's Permit after answering truthfully on his application form that he'd previously been rejected for a permit.

The clerk said she understood her role as being confined to ensuring the relevant AVO behind Edwards' earlier refusal had expired more than 10 years earlier.

She admitted scrolling over entries alleging the Sydney pensioner had abused his teenaged children in 2015, a child-at-risk event related to a verbal argument in the Edwards' home in March 2016 and a stalking allegation contained in an interim AVO obtained to protect an estranged adult daughter of Edwards in 2011.

The clerk said she had no written guidelines or formal training about how to do to Central Names Index checks for training permit applicants but described the task as "black and white".

The inquest continues.

