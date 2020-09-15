PM puts gas at the centre of economic plan

The Morrison government is promising more affordable energy as it invests $53 million in new projects across the gas supply chain and flexes its regulatory muscle.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Tuesday unveil a plan to negotiate a new deal with three east coast LNG exporters, deliver three domestic basin plans in the Northern Territory and Queensland, boost research and consult on a possible gas reservation scheme.

As well, a national gas infrastructure plan would identify barriers and opportunities in the market and encourage private sector investment.

If business does not step up, the government will consider - as it has for the electricity sector - action such as streamlined approval processes or underwriting.

Consumers are expected to benefit from more transparent pricing, with the gas trading hub at Wallumbilla in Queensland designated the "Australian Gas Hub".

Industry would be encouraged to come up with a code of conduct for contract negotiations with commercial and industrial users, but if such a code is not agreed by February 2021 the government would consider a mandatory code.

"To help fire our economic recovery, the next plank in our JobMaker plan is to deliver more Australian gas where it is needed at an internationally competitive price," Mr Morrison said.

"We'll work with industry to deliver a gas hub for Australia that will ensure households and businesses enjoy the benefits of our abundant local gas while we hold our position as one of the top global liquefied natural gas exporters."

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said it would drive job creation and economic growth in northern and regional Australia.

The first of the "strategic basin plans" will be Beetaloo Basin in the NT, followed by the North Bowen and Galilee Basins in Queensland.

The move won't be welcomed by environmentalists who have been arguing Australia should be investing in renewable energy.