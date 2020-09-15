Tensions high as NSW parliament resumes

Tensions are expected to be high as NSW parliament resumes after Nationals leader John Barilaro threatened to implode the coalition government over the state's koala protection policy.

Parliament will sit on Tuesday, bringing together the warring parties for the first time since the internal stoush was made public on Thursday.

The deputy premier threatened to march his Nationals colleagues to the cross bench if concessions on the policy weren't made, but reneged on the threat after Premier Gladys Berejiklian delivered an ultimatum - support her government or be sacked from cabinet.

Ms Berejiklian on Monday insisted the cabinet could still work together.

But Police Minister and Liberal MP David Elliott has said Mr Barilaro's leadership is "untenable", calling his threat "the greatest act of political bastardry" in quite some time.

Mr Elliott on Monday did not repeat explicit calls for Mr Barilaro to quit the leadership, but said there were other talented National MPs who could fill the role well.

"And they don't threaten to throw their boss under the bus just because they don't get their own way," he told radio 2GB.

Ms Berejiklian still isn't saying if the deputy premier should retain his party's leadership - insisting it's a matter for the Nationals.

"What assurance I have is that we will have a coalition between now and the election and that all ministers will support government legislation," she told reporters on Monday.

NSW Nationals MP Melinda Pavey has backed Mr Barilaro, but acknowledges he's under pressure.

"Yes, we had a hiccup. I know he ruffles feathers, but he ruffles feathers for good," she told 2GB.

The Nationals are concerned changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.

Labor leader Jodi McKay is expected to put forward a vote of no confidence in Mr Barilaro on Tuesday.

The parliament is also set to debate an amendment to strata scheme laws which would make it near-impossible for residential buildings to ban pets.

The amendment, moved by Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst will prohibit by-laws that 'unreasonably' ban animals and was supported by the Labor Party, Greens, Christian Democratic Party and the Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party in the upper house.

The changes were proposed after a number of high-profile court cases relating to the issue, including one where an elderly man won the right to keep his greyhound in his apartment after the building changed its by-laws retrospectively to ban animals.