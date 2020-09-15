NSW parliament resumes after koala stoush

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the coalition is moving on from last week's public stoush over the state's koala protection policy as NSW parliament resumes.

The sitting on Tuesday brings together all MPs for the first time since Nationals leader John Barilaro threatened to implode the coalition government over the state's koala protection policy.

The deputy premier faced his party room in the morning followed by a coalition joint party meeting which Ms Berejiklian insists was "extremely constructive".

"It was very cordial and constructive," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm relieved we are all getting back to business, we need to put last week behind us."

But, Mr Barliaro will come under pressure later on Tuesday when NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay moves a motion of no confidence against him in parliament.

"Under John Barilaro's leadership, the Nationals are holding the government to ransom. Our state needs a plan for jobs but all Barilaro and his mates care about is themselves," she posted on Twitter.

Mr Barilaro last week threatened to march his Nationals colleagues to the crossbench if concessions on the koala policy aren't made.

He backed down after Ms Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum to support her government otherwise National ministers would be sacked from cabinet.

Police Minister and Liberal MP David Elliott said Mr Barilaro's leadership was "untenable" and has called his threat last week "the greatest act of political bastardry" in quite some time.

The Nationals are concerned changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy limit land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, who was the first National to threaten to sit on the crossbench over the policy, has confirmed he would still walk if the policy isn't changed.

The NSW parliament's lower house is also set to debate an amendment to strata scheme laws that could make it near-impossible for residential buildings to ban pets.

The amendment, moved by Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst, prohibit by-laws that unreasonably ban animals and was supported by the Labor Party, Greens, Christian Democratic Party and the Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party in the upper house.

The changes were proposed after a number of high-profile court cases related to the issue, including one where an elderly man won the right to keep his greyhound in his apartment after the building changed its by-laws retrospectively to ban animals.