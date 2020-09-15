National

Morrison plots path out of virus doldrums

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison after welding steel - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison is promising to drag Australians out of the coronavirus recession through a budget focused squarely on jobs.

But the prime minister has been warned planned welfare cuts could leave 145,000 more people unemployed and cost the economy $31 billion.

Mr Morrison gave another taste of his upcoming budget on Tuesday by promising to open up new gas supplies and back the construction of a gas-fired power station in NSW, if the private sector does not do it soon.

He claimed the investments would shield employers and households from energy price spikes, while giving businesses confidence to invest.

Mr Morrison said his focus was shifting away from lifelines like JobKeeper and JobSeeker, which were designed to help people survive the initial coronavirus economic crisis.

"We don't just want to get through," he told business leaders in NSW.

"We need businesses to have the confidence to grow and to employ more people."

Labor argues the proposed gas-led recovery is too unambitious and too slow, saying it will do nothing for the one million Australians already unemployed, or the 400,000 more expected to join dole queues by Christmas.

And the prime minister has been warned withdrawing support from the unemployed as planned could have dire impacts.

The coalition plans to cut pandemic-boosted welfare payments in less than two weeks, before removing top-up payments entirely after Christmas.

Deloitte analysis commissioned by the Australian Council of Social Service found this would harm the nation's economic recovery - due to a sudden drop in consumer spending - cutting jobs and economic growth.

Bill Gye from Community Mental Health Australia has also warned it could do significant psychological damage.

"The reduction of JobSeeker will have a really significant negative impact on the mental health of Australians," he told a parliamentary committee.

Victoria is beginning to show clear signs of emerging from its second wave of coronavirus infections.

The state recorded no new deaths on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months.

Coronavirus restrictions on regional Victorians will begin to ease at midnight on Wednesday, as new daily case numbers slow to a trickle outside metropolitan Melbourne.

South Australia is preparing to reopen to the ACT, which has been coronavirus-free for months.

But South Australia is still waiting to see a drop in community transmissions in NSW before restoring those travel links.

NSW recorded seven new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday including two linked to known clusters, three overseas travellers and a resident returning from Victoria.

Latest articles

News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November. Premier Daniel Andrews announced changes which will end any...

Brayden May
News

Regional Victoria’s roadmap to recovery on track after Echuca case confirmed as false positive

REGIONAL Victoria’s roadmap to recovery remains on track after an Echuca man who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday was confirmed as a false positive test.

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Locals urged to present for COVID-19 testing as numbers plummet

Goulburn Valley Health is urging people with even the mildest of symptoms to present for COVID-19 testing after recording a “significant reduction” in numbers attending the hospital’s Acute Respiratory Clinic. In the three-week period from July 28...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire