National

Qld has third day without COVID-19 spread

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDER COVID-19 CLOSURE - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland has gone for a third day without any community transmission of COVID-19 with just one new case emerging in a person who was already in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the single case reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday takes the total number of active cases in the state to 31.

Queensland hasn't recorded a new incident of community transmission linked to an existing cluster near Ipswich since three cases were reported on Saturday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has been urging people living in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna to get tested.

"I'm concerned about it, some ongoing risk of transmission, particularly around the Ipswich area," she said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Queensland government could come under further pressure to ease border restrictions if South Australia decides on Tuesday to reopen that state's border with NSW and to ACT visitors.

Ms Palaszczuk has consistently referred to border restrictions imposed on NSW and ACT travellers by SA, Western Australia and Tasmania to defend her hard border policy against criticism from political rivals.

The premier promised to speed up the application process for compassionate exemptions on Monday but said she would hold firm on borders, and stake her political future on keeping them shut.

"Now if it means I have to lose the election, I will risk all that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Latest articles

News

Benalla actress’ big break

When Benalla’s Sarah-Louise Collidge was cast in the role of a Munchkin in Benalla Theatre Company’s production of The Wizard of Oz, landing a major film was probably not on her mind.

Simon Ruppert
News

‘Unprecedented’ support package for Shepparton businesses

Shepparton businesses have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s announcement of the “biggest package of business support the state has ever seen”.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

Shepparton’s Sarah Emily Mould was known by many as a caring and loving young mother with a bright smile and a heart of gold.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire