Qld has third day without COVID-19 spread

Qld has third day without COVID-19 spreadBy AAP Newswire
Queensland has gone for a third day without any community transmission of COVID-19 with just one new case emerging in a person who was already in hotel quarantine.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the single case reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday takes the total number of active cases in the state to 31.
Queensland hasn't recorded a new incident of community transmission linked to an existing cluster near Ipswich since three cases were reported on Saturday.
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has been urging people living in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna to get tested.
"I'm concerned about it, some ongoing risk of transmission, particularly around the Ipswich area," she said on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Queensland government could come under further pressure to ease border restrictions if South Australia decides on Tuesday to reopen that state's border with NSW and to ACT visitors.
Ms Palaszczuk has consistently referred to border restrictions imposed on NSW and ACT travellers by SA, Western Australia and Tasmania to defend her hard border policy against criticism from political rivals.
The premier promised to speed up the application process for compassionate exemptions on Monday but said she would hold firm on borders, and stake her political future on keeping them shut.
"Now if it means I have to lose the election, I will risk all that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.