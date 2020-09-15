National

Australian study finds Biden leading Trump

By AAP Newswire

One of Australia's leading American politics experts has found Joe Biden is leading the race for the White House but cautions against discounting Donald Trump.

Professor Simon Jackman, the head of the University of Sydney's United States Studies Centre, released detailed polling analysis on Tuesday.

"Polls currently indicate that Biden will win enough swing states to win the November election, but with no more than 65.1 per cent probability," states the report, co-authored by Zoe Meers.

Prof Jackman managed to call every state in the 2012 US election correctly, but didn't predict Mr Trump's surprise victory in 2016.

The new report delves into what went wrong with polling four years ago and how those lessons can inform predictions about the November 3 election.

It found state-by-state opinion polls performed poorly in 2016 through voters deciding late, but fewer people are indicating they are undecided in 2020.

A failure to anticipate demographic shifts is also noted, along with college-educated voters being more likely to participate in surveys.

The research warns that while the 2018 mid-term elections pointed to high voter turnout, the coronavirus pandemic and Mr Trump casting doubt on postal vote validity creates further uncertainty.

It uses three different methods to correct polling errors, with each model favouring a win for Mr Trump's Democratic opponent.

If swing-state polls are as wrong in 2020 as they were in 2016, this year's result will be much closer than recent surveys suggest, with a 34.9 per cent chance of a Trump win.

If the accuracy of 2020 polls is closer to 2008 and 2012 than 2016, current polls imply only a 5.3 per cent chance of the president being re-elected.

"Our goal has been to put the 2020 polls suggesting Trump is likely to lose in some context, with reference to poll errors observed in swing states in recent presidential elections," the report says.

"These errors have been large, but, on balance, insufficient to dispute the conclusion current polls point to a Biden win, but with no more than 65.1 per cent probability."

