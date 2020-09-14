UK drink driver who killed mate imprisoned

What started with some beers over an early knock-off on a hot day for three Melbourne construction workers ended as a deadly nightmare.

Manchester-born Lee Bratherton and his two mates hit up the Elsternwick Hotel in Elwood after they were all "heated off" work on November 21 last year.

Bratherton, then 33, drank seven pints without eating a meal before making the decision to drive about 3pm, with his two workmates - and fellow Brits - as passengers.

Witnesses observed the offender "driving erratically" by revving his car and doing a burnout. He then hit a roundabout while driving at 89km/h in a 50 zone and swerved for about 100 metres before colliding with a tree.

Emergency services extracted the passengers from the vehicle but the man, also 33, seated next to Bratherton, died from his injuries at 5.45pm the same day.

The driver, who was taken to hospital with bruising to the spleen and two broken ribs, blew nearly three times the legal limit. The third man had his leg amputated and suffered a dislocated hip.

Bratherton faced Judge Anne Hassan on Monday at the Victorian County Court, where he was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison, with a non-parole period of six years.

In late April he pleaded guilty to one charge of culpable driving causing death and one count of negligently causing serious injury.

Judge Hassan said the 33-year-old's death had caused "deep and profound grief" to his loved ones.

"He was a unique and irreplaceable human being and no sentence I impose can restore him to his family and friends," she told the court.

Judge Hassan accepted Bratherton's good character references and noted he had no prior criminal history, along with a single minor driving infringement.

But she said after drinking for nearly four hours without eating, he must have had some awareness of the risks involved in being behind the wheel.

"The personal attributes of an offender, no matter how admirable, cannot be allowed to blunt the message that ... the community will not tolerate innocent people being killed by those who drink and then drive with speed," Judge Hassan said.

"It is imperative that the message of deterrence is sent out, particularly to your demographic of young men."

Bratherton, who moved to Australia in 2017, initially denied to the police and the fiancee of the dead passenger that he was the driver.

But she accepted that following his early guilty plea and a letter to the court, in which he apologised for the pain and trauma caused, she accepted his remorse was "genuine and compelling".

Bratherton, who faces deportation at the end of his sentence, has also been disqualified from driving in Victoria for eight years.