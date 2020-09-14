Brothers jailed after Vic police shooting

Five years after their father died in a stand-off with police, brothers Joshua and Joel Clavell found themselves in the same position.

Armed with a knife and a hatchet at a campground in northeast Victoria, they threatened officers who were there to arrest Joshua.

Police tried to block their way out of a Barnawartha North campground, near the border with NSW, in June 2019, but Joshua rammed their car.

An officer leapt from his vehicle, but was struck by the car as it was rammed and was thrown onto rocks.

Joshua Clavell, now 31, armed himself with a knife and ran at the officer who saw a flash of black and believed it was a gun.

He called for Joshua to drop his weapon and, when he didn't, fired three shots at the armed man, hitting him in the torso and the arm.

Joel Clavell, now 20, grabbed a hatchet from the car and approached the officer from behind his police car.

He saw his brother bleeding on the ground.

Police body camera footage recorded Joel goading officers, telling them to shoot so he could become a martyr.

He called officers "dogs" and "mutts" and said he wanted them to drop their guns so he could chop their heads off.

When he was interviewed, Joel said he couldn't remember the graphic threats. But the officers can.

One has been diagnosed with PTSD since the incident, no longer reacting well to being surprised or startled.

He is reconsidering his career with Victoria Police.

Officers had tried to diffuse the situation.

"It doesn't have to end like this mate," they told Joel.

"We don't want to shoot you mate. Your brother's already down."

Officers tried to use a Taser on Joel but were unsuccessful. He was shot several times, hit in the leg and the back where he still has a bullet lodged.

He has suffered flashbacks and nightmares since.

The brothers spent time in intensive care before being charged over the incident. Their father Rodney, a former prison guard and fugitive, shot himself during a siege at an Adelaide brothel in 2014.

Joel pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting police and three of making threats to kill, while Joshua pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing an emergency worker to risk and assaulting police.

Joshua has suffered ongoing health problems, including requiring surgery to remove a large section of his bowel and create a stoma.

Judge Martine Marich said his conduct was serious and reprehensible and exposed others, including his brother, to injury.

She jailed Joshua Clavell for four years and eight months, ordering he serve at least three years before he's eligible for parole.

Joel Clavell must serve 21 months behind bars before being released on a two-year supervision order, which includes six months of electronic monitoring.