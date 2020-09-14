National

Spike in grog-running to NT communities

By AAP Newswire

The NT government is fighting grog running to indigenous communities. - AAP

1 of 1

Takeaway alcohol buyers in the Darwin area will be forced to show identification as the Northern Territory attempts to stamp out "grog-running".

The NT government on Monday enacted emergency powers after a spike in the illegal transportation of alcohol to "dry" remote indigenous communities.

"In one instance alone, more than 100 bottles of rum were seized," Acting Assistant Liquor Commissioner Bradley Currie said.

Mr Currie said black market alcohol had led to a sharp rise in alcohol-related incidents in remote communities.

"Residents can also be left unable to purchase food, fuel or other essential goods and services," he said.

Under the emergency powers, bottle shops in Greater Darwin will be required to ask customers for identification that shows a residential address in the area.

This can be waived if the salesperson is happy the customer has a lawful place of residence to consume the alcohol.

The liquor commissioner will review the requirements after seven days.

Latest articles

Sport

Sutherland arrives at the Echuca United nest

The new head Eagle has officially landed in the Echuca United nest. On Friday, recently appointed senior coach Adam Sutherland visited Echuca South Recreation Reserve for the first time after returning to Victoria from Queensland. While it was only...

Brayden May
Sport

Caulfield Guineas preparations in full swing for Lindsay Park

Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable has laid a strong platform for Caulfield Guineas success next month after another great week of metro racing results. On Saturday at Flemington, Crosshaven took out the Exford Plate for Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Tatura trainer knows how to Run The Show

He might only be a hobby owner-trainer, but when Tatura’s Neil Girvan gets one of his two horses to the track he is always looking to Run The Show. Although he almost didn’t — with Run The Show — his horse who had had six...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire