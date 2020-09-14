National

SA to move on NSW, ACT border restrictions

By AAP Newswire

SA Police stopping vehicles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will drop its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW and the ACT as soon as it is safe to do so.

Speculation is growing that SA's transition committee will drop the 14-day quarantine requirements as early as Tuesday.

But Mr Marshall says he will not do anything that is contrary to health advice.

"We want to give as much of a leg up to those people who want to travel as soon as possible," the premier said on Monday.

"The numbers are looking really good. Just four new (coronavirus) cases in NSW.

"If they give us the advice tomorrow, we'll be very quick to open that border.

"I'm very keen to open that border the minute I get the advice that it's safe to do so."

In other changes to coronavirus rules, the premier said he was hopeful crowds of up to 25,000, or about 50 per cent capacity, would be possible at Adelaide Oval for any AFL finals matches.

He said significant crowds were at games over the weekend, and SA Health officials were reviewing how those games were managed to consider any next steps in increasing numbers.

SA reported no new virus cases on Monday, leaving the state's total since the start of the pandemic at 466.

The state has no active infections.

Latest articles

Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

The gravel roadmap paved to freedom

I’m building a gravel path through our garden to the bush and the promise of endless freedom. Don’t ask me why I have taken on this Herculean task. It may have something to do with that other Herculean task we all face - filling in time between the first and the last gasp.

John Lewis
Opinion

No overloads on our roads

Steve TobinLongwood Action Group The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult. We...

Reader Contributed

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire