National

SA move on NSW/ACT border rules close

By AAP Newswire

SA Police stopping vehicles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will drop its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW and the ACT as soon as it is safe to do so.

Speculation is growing that SA's transition committee will drop the 14-day quarantine requirements as early as Tuesday.

But Mr Marshall says he will not do anything that is contrary to health advice.

"We want to give as much of a leg up to those people who want to travel as soon as possible," the premier said on Monday.

"The numbers are looking really good. Just four new (coronavirus) cases in NSW.

"If they give us the advice tomorrow, we'll be very quick to open that border.

"I'm very keen to open that border the minute I get the advice that it's safe to do so."

In other changes to coronavirus rules, the premier said he was hopeful crowds of up to 25,000, or about 50 per cent capacity, would be possible at Adelaide Oval for any AFL finals matches.

He said significant crowds were at games over the weekend and SA Health officials were reviewing how those games were managed to consider any next steps in increasing numbers.

SA reported no new virus cases on Sunday, leaving the state's total since the start of the pandemic at 466.

The state has no active infections.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dookie musician flirts with fame thanks to Tones and I

Stream Before You Go by Tom Harrington on Spotify

Jessica Ball
News

STAG invites all to online play reading

Undaunted by COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group is inviting theatre lovers to join a free online play reading via Zoom.

John Lewis
Entertainment

Shepparton duo beats the lockdown blues

This year was looking good for Shepparton musical duo JB&Me. Two years after getting together to make music for fun, Alannah Williams and Justin Boschetti were on the cusp of making a real living from their talents. At the start of this year...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire