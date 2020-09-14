National

Accused mother killer applies for bail

By AAP Newswire

AAP

A judge has urged a man charged with killing his elderly mother in country Victoria to seek legal representation as he applies for bail.

Paul Cohrs, 60, allegedly shot Bette Cohrs-Schulz, 81, in October 2018 at Red Cliffs near Mildura.

Cohrs faced Justice Paul Coghlan via video link on Monday at the Victorian Supreme Court, where he claimed to be unable to receive fair representation from any Victorian-based legal team.

He instead hopes to use a South Australian firm.

The accused, whose assets are frozen, claimed to have up to $3 million of funds he could access to pay for legal representation once a civil matter is completed.

But Justice Coghlan said it was impossible to know when that matter might be resolved.

"You would be much better off being represented," he told Cohrs.

"I've been doing this stuff for 50 years. Cases as hard as this are terribly difficult for people to represent themselves - close to impossible.

"It doesn't seem that you can just make a blanket decision that writes off the whole Victorian profession ... because whatever happens you will be tried in a Victorian court."

Cohrs, currently being held at Port Phillip Prison, told Justice Coghlan he is "highly stressed".

He said he suffered a heart attack the day before a previous court appearance due to the "undue pressure" placed on him in custody.

The former Wentworth Shire deputy mayor and self-described millionaire also claimed he has faced difficulties preparing his defence because of problems accessing the prison's library.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Mahady said the applicant posed an "unacceptable risk" due to the nature of the offending. She also said there was a "very strong" case against Cohrs.

The prosecution has proposed a lengthy list of witnesses including some of the accused's relatives, as well as Victoria Police Detective Senior Constable Damon Abbey, who was on Monday briefly cross-examined by Cohrs via video link.

Cohrs told the court he no longer had access to firearms or firearms facilities.

"There's no way I'm going to jeopardise spending one more minute with my family," he told the court.

"My main goal is to secure the financial viability of my family. That's my plea to the court."

The matter returns to court on September 21.

