Keep early voting accessible, inquiry told

Now is not the time to make it harder for people to vote early, an inquiry has been told.

The parliament's electoral matters committee is looking at whether laws should be changed to restrict the opportunity voters have to cast their ballots before election day.

At last year's election a record 4.76 million early votes were cast, plus about 1.5 million postal votes.

Electoral laws allow voters to cast their ballots early if they will be far from a polling booth on election day, are travelling, in prison, at work, about to give birth or it may conflict with their religious beliefs.

However, in practice electoral officers give voters the benefit of the doubt if they request an early vote.

The inquiry has heard several calls for pre-poll voting to be allowed for only two weeks, because of the difficulty parties and candidates have in staffing booths and concerns voters who cast their ballots early do so without being fully informed of the parties' policies.

However, activist group GetUp said Australians were increasingly choosing to vote when it suited them.

"We would be very concerned with any attempt to reduce the voting period if it made it harder for casual workers, shift workers, carers, students, and all those who struggle to get to a polling booth, to exercise their democratic right to vote," GetUp's Andrew Blake said on Monday.

He said elections run during the pandemic had shown high rates of early voting.

"That should be the model going forward. Now is definitely not the time to make it harder for people to vote," Mr Blake said.

He said political parties were to blame if voters did not have "full information" at the ballot box.

"The practice of releasing costings only two days before the election day has to stop. As does the corrupt practice of having a campaign launch towards the end of the campaign."

GetUp also reiterated its calls for an overhaul of political funding, arguing for real-time disclosure of donations and caps on what parties and other campaigners can spend.

"The best ideas should win, not the biggest chequebooks," Mr Blake said.