Double killer’s day release crime spree

A Melbourne man on day release from a psychiatric hospital after killing his grandparents armed himself with a meat cleaver and scissors before trying to break into several homes.

Ross Konidaris, 31, was ordered to be supervised for 25 years after being found not guilty by mental impairment of the 2012 murders of Triantafillio Konidaris, 81, and Stavroula Konidaris, 84.

Konidaris was to be supervised in the high security Thomas Embling Hospital, only to be released if doctors deemed him fit to return to the community.

On Monday he pleaded guilty in the County Court to charges of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery and assault.

Konidaris, who has schizophrenia, had shown signs of remission and improvement in his mental health in the years since he shot his grandparents at point blank range and set their Yarraville home on fire.

Prosecutor Michael Roper said Konidaris' security level was progressively lowered until February 2019 when he was moved to a low security unit and allowed daily unaccompanied access to the community.

In September last year he told staff he was going to visit his parents and drove to Cairnlea where he was shown on CCTV wearing a hood and pulling a covering over his face.

A teen girl saw him looking through windows at the back of her house, and nearby a woman watched him walk into her garage.

She and a neighbour searched inside and noticed cupboards had been opened and the driver's seat of her car had been adjusted, but there was no sign of Konidaris.

About 20 minutes later she saw him leave her garage.

Further down the street Konidaris threw an ornamental frog through a glass door, smashing a fish tank.

A couple inside went to investigate the noise and found Konidaris armed with a butcher's knife and a kitchen knife.

He asked for their car keys and the couple fled through the smashed door. They locked themselves in their garage and screamed for help.

Around the corner he confronted anther couple, while armed with a meat cleaver.

He tapped on a glass door while a man on the other side held it shut. Konidaris fled over the fence, dumping the cleaver and picking up a pair of scissors.

A few blocks away Konidaris approached a man and asked for his keys.

"I have a knife," Konidaris said. He pulled out a pair of scissors. The man lunged, grabbing Konidaris' wrist with both hands.

Konidaris began punching the man's face, before giving up and walking away. The man suffered minor lacerations to his throat, head and face.

Police arrested Konidaris a short time later.

His lawyer Sharon Roper said it was clearly a distressing event for the victims, but it was also an unfortunate event in Konidaris' recovery.

"This is clearly a significant setback for him," she said.

The hearing is continuing.