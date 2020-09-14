Double killer has day release crime spree

A Melbourne man on day release from a psychiatric hospital after killing his grandparents armed himself with a meat cleaver and scissors before trying to break into several homes.

Ross Konidaris, 31, was ordered to be supervised for 25 years after being found not guilty by mental impairment of the 2012 murders of Triantafillio Konidaris, 81, and Stavroula Konidaris, 84.

He was to be supervised in the high security Thomas Embling Hospital, only to be released if doctors deemed him fit to return to the community.

On Monday he pleaded guilty in the County Court to charges of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery and assault.

Konidaris, who has schizophrenia, had shown signs of remission and improvement in his mental health since he shot his grandparents at point blank range and set their Yarraville home on fire.

Prosecutor Michael Roper said Konidaris' security level was progressively lowered until February 2019 when he was moved to a low security unit and allowed daily unaccompanied access to the community.

In September last year he told staff he was going to visit his parents and drove to Cairnlea where he was shown on CCTV wearing a hood and pulling a covering over his face.

After snooping through windows and a garage he threw an ornamental frog through a glass door. When a couple inside went to investigate they found him armed with a butcher's cleaver and kitchen knife.

He asked for their car keys but they fled through the smashed door, locked themselves in their garage and screamed for help.

Around the corner he confronted another couple, tapping the cleaver on a glass door while a man held it shut from the other side.

Konidaris fled over a fence, dumping the cleaver and picking up a pair of scissors. He approached a man a few streets away and asked for his keys.

"I have a knife," Konidaris said, pulling the scissors out. The man lunged, grabbing Konidaris' wrist with both hands.

Konidaris punched his face before giving up and walking away. The man suffered minor injuries. Konidaris was arrested a short time later.

His lawyer Sharon Lacy said it was clearly distressing for the victims, but also an unfortunate event in Konidaris' recovery.

"This is clearly a significant setback for him," she said.

Psychiatrist Nicholas Owens said Konidaris had been working and gambling on day release, but was stressed because he felt like he wasn't progressing in hospital and had concerns about controlling his gambling and being overweight.

Ms Lacy said Konidaris had a complex psychiatric makeup and while cocaine abuse triggered his delusions, the judge had to consider the other factors.

Judge Frank Gucciardo said it was disconcerting that Konidaris was able to be released on day leave without having developed an awareness about the role his drug use had on his schizophrenia and his offending.

He will be sentenced at a later date.