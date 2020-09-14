National

Swans player Elijah Taylor charged in WA

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has been charged with assault. - AAP

Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has been charged with the alleged assault of an 18-year-old woman in Perth.

Taylor, 19, was arrested by West Australian police on Sunday.

"It is alleged that between 6am and 8am the man assaulted an 18-year-old woman who is known to him at a hotel in the Perth CBD," police said in a statement on Monday.

Taylor, from Maroubra in Sydney's eastern suburbs, has been charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 30.

Taylor is currently suspended for the rest of the AFL season after breaching COVID-19 quarantine protocols in Perth last month.

He has since been staying in the WA capital with family members.

Taylor made his AFL debut this season and has played four senior matches.

Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said on Sunday the club was aware of reports he had been arrested.

