National

Qld police fear more attacks after brawl

By AAP Newswire

Friends and family of brawl victims clashed at a Brisbane hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland police fear there will be revenge attacks following a deadly brawl in northern Brisbane between members of the African community.

A man in his 20s died after the fight between two groups of about 20 people at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics took 10 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after being hit with baseball bats.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming says police are concerned some of the people involved won't cooperate with investigators and will take matters into their own hands.

"It's a horrific, unacceptable attack in our society and I can only imagine that as a parent or a sibling that would cause angst in my mind if it was someone I loved," he told reporters on Monday.

"But retribution is not going to solve the problem. We have seen that in societies around the world where it becomes tit for tat.

"It doesn't end well for anyone."

Earlier, officers appealed for calm after friends and families of those hurt in the melee clashed outside Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where the victims were being treated.

"None of that behaviour is helpful to those who've been injured and nor to others that are using the hospital," Det Supt Fleming said on Sunday.

Police believe three carloads of people arrived at the park seeking "retribution" for another incident that happened in Brisbane's west on September 8.

Knives and baseball bats were used and glass bottles were thrown.

"It was a very confronting scene. It was dark, right on dusk," Queensland Ambulance Service medical director Stephen Rashford said.

Dr Rashford said injured people were spread across a large area and emotions were running high when the team of 21 paramedics arrived.

"A number of critically ill patients required intense treatment," he said.

"Sadly, one of the victims despite extensive resuscitative efforts was unable to be saved and died at the scene."

Det Supt Fleming said the people involved "appear to be outliers to the African community" and were "not supported generally by the community".

"I think we have an uphill battle here," he said.

Police believe a spike in the price of drugs may be linked to the attacks and continue to search for a number of people who fled the scene.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Haut Brion Her returns a winner in Sheraco

A masterful training performance by Chris Waller has helped Haut Brion Her make a winning return at Rosehill after a year on the sidelines.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fierce Impact holds off Russian Camelot

Fierce Impact has recorded his third Group One win over 1600 metres when fending off the exciting Russian Camelot to claim the Makybe Diva Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rothfire blazes to victory as Farnan bolts

The Run To The Rose was expected to provide a mouth-watering clash between some of the country’s best three-year-olds but instead it was a race of high drama.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire