Other Nationals could lead in NSW: Elliot

NSW Nationals MP Melinda Pavey has backed leader John Barilaro after he threatened to effectively bring down the coalition government over a dispute about the state's koala protection policy.

Ms Pavey, who is the state's water minister, tried to calm the waters but acknowledged that Mr Barilaro is under pressure as his position as deputy premier and Nationals leader comes into question after the bold move last week.

Her attempts to ease tensions come ahead of parliament sitting on Tuesday with Ms Pavey saying she's confident the coalition can sort out its issues.

"John Barilaro has been a great leader," she told Sydney's 2GB radio on Monday.

"Yes, we had a hiccup. I know he ruffles feathers but he ruffles feathers for good."

NSW Police Minister and Liberal MP David Elliott has been the most outspoken critic of Mr Barilaro after he threatened last week to move his party to the cross bench over changes to the state's koala protection policy.

Mr Elliot called the manoeuvre "the greatest act of political bastardry" in quite some time and said Mr Barilaro's position was "untenable".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stared down the Nationals leader who was forced to back down.

Mr Elliot on Monday did not repeat calls for Mr Barilaro to quit the leadership but did say there were other talented National MPs who were loyal to their electorates and the coalition government.

"And they don't threaten to throw their boss under the bus just because they don't get their own way," he told 2GB.

He said Mr Barilaro did not walk away a winner from the stoush just because he got a promise to have the matter discussed in cabinet, he said.

Mr Elliot said he travelled extensively to rural electorates and disputed claims the koala protection policy was an issue with constituents there.

Saving the iconic marsupial was worthwhile, he said.

"I'm the most conservative Liberal in the parliament and I think it's probably good public policy," he said.

The premier wouldn't be drawn on whether Mr Barilaro should remain leader or not - insisting the matter is one for the Nationals.

"Whoever leads the Nationals is a matter for the National Party - that's always been the case," she said on Sunday.

"My job is to protect the cabinet process which is why I took the action I did last week."

Ms Berejiklian had also confirmed everything was ready for her to attend Government House and swear in a new ministry if Mr Barilaro did not back down and declare support for her government.

The Nationals are concerned changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said Mr Barilaro's position was "completely untenable" and flagged she would move a vote of no confidence in the government when parliament resumes.