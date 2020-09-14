Sydney nightlife boost with 24-hour plan

Sydney's nightlife will be revamped under a NSW government plan to create a '24-hour Sydney' focused on after-dark experiences to revive the coronavirus-battered economy.

The NSW government's 24-hour economy strategy will look at ways to cut red tape and regulation so the productivity of Sydney's daytime economy can be extended into the night.

The strategy will be driven by a co-ordinator who will look at ways to streamline the process of getting approvals for pop-up bars and events. They will also work with councils and industry to consider what businesses could be encouraged to extend hours.

The government will continue relaxing existing restrictions to allow food trucks and other pop-ups to operate.

Late-night road commuter hubs with specific pick up and drop off locations will also be considered.

Sidewalks and roadside parking spaces could be converted into pedestrian zones for outdoor dining, small art installations and mini-parks under a pilot program in parts of Sydney

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the plan would set the state up for dynamic recovery following COVID-19.

"There is no denying Sydney is one of the best cities in the world, but we need to continue to do everything we can to ensure the jewel in our crown continues to shine both day and night," Mr Perrottet said in a statement on Monday.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said the coalition would work closely with industry and councils to create more jobs in arts, entertainment and cultural events throughout the evening.

"Sydneysiders deserve a global city that's thriving 24-hours a day, and the world wants a 24-hour Sydney," he said in a statement.

"COVID-19 has hit the tourism, hospitality and the arts sectors hard."

The Sydney Business Chamber says COVID-19 has brought about a transition to more flexible work hours which could transform the economy.

"Now is the time to capitalise on changing work-life hours and plan ahead for a longer and stronger 24-hour economy," executive director Katherine O'Regan said in a statement on Monday.

"It set outs a clear pathway to creating a 24-hour economy, vital for Sydney to cement its title as our only truly global city, allowing business to thrive in the long-neglected after dark hours."