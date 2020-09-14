National

Move to stimulate Sydney’s night life

By AAP Newswire

People wearing masks walk past a bar in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney's nightlife looks set to be revived with the NSW government set to announce a strategy to boost the city's 24-hour economy.

The plan, to be announced on Monday, will cut red tape on restrictions and is designed to unlock the city's cultural and economic potential around the clock.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told The Daily Telegraph on Monday the strategy will "drive investment, create jobs and attract more businesses to the CBD and surrounding suburbs, laying the groundwork for our state's economic recovery".

The move would give Sydney more accessible late-night transport, extended opening hours and fewer restrictions on live music and performances.

The plan includes a pilot program to transform footpaths and roadside parking spots into outdoor dining areas, art installations or mini-parks, more lighting of buildings and recreational zones.

Latest articles

World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan, Taliban clash as peace talks start

Taliban offensives appear to have stepped up in Afghanistan, despite long-awaited peace talks getting underway in Doha.

AAP Newswire
World

Greek police fire teargas on migrants

More than 12,000 migrants, most from Africa and Afghanistan, have been sleeping rough since flames swept through the Greece’s overcrowded Moria camp.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire