Vic virus cases drop as funding announced

Victoria has recorded 35 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, as the state government announced funding to help transform footpaths and streets into open-air dining areas.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday unveiled a $290 million funding package, which includes $100 million for the City of Melbourne and $87.5 million to councils and businesses outside of the CBD to make outdoor dining possible.

The premier wants to emulate New York's Open Restaurants initiative, which has involved footpaths, laneways and streets being temporarily transformed into dining areas.

"They have been able to get their hospitality sector back to something approaching normal, faster than what would otherwise have been the case because they have used the footpath, curbside parking and taken public space and turned it into pop-up cafes, restaurants, bars," Mr Andrews said.

"We don't want the cost to be a barrier to already-strapped businesses that are under considerable pressure being able to make that transition."

The $100 million Melbourne City Recovery Fund includes $30 million in grants to small and medium businesses to reconfigure spaces, $30 million to support COVIDSafe events and cultural activities and $40 million to provide physical improvements to the city streetscape.

Businesses outside the CBD will be able to apply for grants of up to $5000 to pay for equipment such as umbrellas, outdoor furniture and perspex screens.

About $29.5 million will be provided to local councils to streamline a permit system for traders.

"We don't want bureaucratic delays. We don't want arguments and debates," Mr Andrews said.

"We want as many people seated in as quick a time as possible, utilising public space that has never been on offer previously because that is unprecedented because this challenge is absolutely unprecedented."

Some $100 million of support has also been announced for sole traders hardest hit by restrictions.

Grants of up to $3000 will be provided to sole traders who are tenants or licensees in commercial premises that will continue to be affected by restrictions.

"That will be those traders who work in areas like accommodation and tourism, some non-permitted retail, media and film production, gyms, creative studios, outdoor entertainment, private museums and galleries," Jobs Minister Martin Pakula said.

"We think that will support around 33,000 sole traders across the state."

It follows a $3 billion suite of cash grants, payroll tax deferrals and fee waivers announced on Sunday.

Monday marks the lowest daily total since June 26, when the state recorded 30 new infections.

The 14-day case average for Melbourne sits at 54.4.

Under the state's government roadmap, metropolitan Melbourne will be able to move to its next step of reopening on September 28 if the 14-day average if the average falls to 30-50.

There were no new cases in regional Victoria, which moved into a new stage of eased restrictions on Monday.

Authorities are hopeful regional areas could jump two steps out of lockdown by mid-next week, allowing residents to go out for a coffee or meal.

Melbourne has also taken its first tentative steps out of lockdown, with those living alone or single parents allowed to have one other visitor as part of a "social bubble".

Outdoor exercise is now two hours per day and the curfew will start an hour later at 9pm.

The state's latest virus victims include one man aged in his 70s, one man and one woman in their 80s and three men and one woman in their 90s, bringing the state's toll to 729 and the national figure to 816.

The deaths are all linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities, where 513 cases remain active.

There are 122 Victorians in hospital with coronavirus, including 12 in intensive care.