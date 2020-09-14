National

Qld doctors say ‘back off’ to COVID trolls

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Chief Health officer Dr Jeannette Young - AAP

Queensland's top doctors have come to the defence of the state's chief health officer, calling on critics of her coronavirus border closure advice to 'back off'.

The Australian Medical Association says Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young has been repeatedly targeted for recommending the state remain isolated from Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

State President Chris Perry says there have been numerous "stressful" personal attacks on Dr Young over her health advice to the government.

"Back off. Leave her alone. We think this chief health officer is doing a great job," he told reporters on Sunday.

"We're doing a very, very good job in this state. Probably because Queensland politicians are listening very carefully to a very well qualified physician."

Dr Perry said most of the criticism had been by online trolls but he also acknowledged the federal government had a "different point of view".

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Steven Miles responded to reports that top businesses, including Qantas, were uniting to launch a campaign against the state's tough border stance.

"Chief executives obviously have a right to further the economic interests of the companies," he said.

"(But) if the boss of Qantas wanted to do more and show compassion for Australians, then he wouldn't be gouging them tens of thousands of dollars just to come home."

Qantas referred AAP to previous statements saying the airline had not operated international commercial flights since June and repatriation flights were sponsored by the federal government.

