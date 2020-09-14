Border closures dominate national debate

State borders closed to contain the spread of coronavirus are continuing to dominate the national debate.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has described Queensland's hardline border measures as a sham after American actor Tom Hanks was allowed to enter the state.

Hanks returned to Australia earlier this month to finish shooting a film, quarantining at a Gold Coast hotel with 11 other family, cast members and production staff.

Their entry was approved by the federal home affairs department at the request of the Queensland government.

"It's in stark contrast to people who can't go to funerals, and that's what aggravates me so much," Mr Joyce told the Seven Network on Monday.

"We've got the AFL in there first class, we've got Tom Hanks in there, we've got his offsiders in there, but we can't get a person across to see their dad buried."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth acknowledged state authorities were split over whether internal borders should be open.

"That is largely related to risk tolerance and whether one is prepared to allow any possibility of COVID-19 entering into one state," Dr Coatsworth told the ABC.

"We need to have these ongoing border discussions, they're obviously a live issue."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to focus on adopting a definition of a coronavirus hotspot when he chairs a meeting of premiers and chief ministers later this week.

Labor is sharpening its gaze on sealed international borders, raising concerns 25,000 Australians stuck overseas might not make it home for Christmas.

The federal government says it is working with the states to boost hotel quarantine capacities to try and get everyone back into the country.

But Labor says the Commonwealth should take responsibility for quarantine arrangements, pointing out federal facilities have been used to accommodate people returning from China and Japan.

Opposition frontbencher Kristina Keneally said the Morrison government was attempting to handball its duties to the states.

"If the Commonwealth government is serious about stranded Australians home, they need to step up, show leadership and put a plan in place," Senator Keneally told ABC radio.

"It is the Commonwealth's responsibility to assist stranded Australians in the middle of a global, deadly pandemic, who are stuck overseas."

Victoria recorded 35 new cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths on Monday as stage four restrictions began to ease across Melbourne.

Playgrounds have reopened after six weeks of lockdowns and people will be allowed out of their homes for an extra hour each day.

Rules around visits to other people's homes are also being eased, particularly for those living alone.

Dr Coatsworth said Victoria's restrictions were clearly having the desired effect.

"That light of the end of the tunnel is growing bigger by the day," he said.

However, Dr Coatsworth said the number of mystery cases in Victoria was still too high, and he wanted to see them reduced to single digits.