Aged care funding under inquiry spotlight

Former prime minister Paul Keating is expected to speak about financial reforms needed to support aged care in Australia at a royal commission probing the sector.

The inquiry will from Monday examine funding models and the most appropriate ways to support delivery and regulation of aged care.

An independent report released by the aged care royal commission last week found there is not enough transparency in the sector's use of government and client funds.

It found the sector had received about $25 billion in government and consumer funds in 2018/19.

The commission will also examine how the sector is regulated and if changes can be made to ensure greater sustainability, stability and transparency.

Mr Keating is listed to give evidence on Monday, with former treasurer Peter Costello to speak on Wednesday as part of the seven-day Sydney-based hearing.

It is set to hear from 43 witnesses, including consumer bodies, aged care providers with different scale and operating models, as well as economists and the sector regulator.

Professors from Japan and the Netherlands will speak about the lessons Australia can learn from other countries.

The federal government is under pressure over its handling of the sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic and deadly outbreaks at nursing homes.