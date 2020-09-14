Chinese investment nearly halved last year

Chinese investment in Australia nearly halved in 2019 from the year before, new analysis shows.

The Australian National University's Chinese Investment in Australia database shows the funding decreased by more than 47 per cent, from $4.8 billion in 2018 to $2.5 billion last year.

According to the data - collated since 2014 - Chinese investment has dropped for three consecutive years since peaking at $15.8 billion in 2016.

The researchers say Chinese overseas investment was lower across the board last year, but Australia's drop was more drastic.

ANU has worked with Treasury and other federal government departments to compile the data.

Over the six years tracked, real estate received the highest proportion of Chinese investment at nearly one quarter, followed by the mining sector at 21 per cent.

Private investments from China have increased over the period, as a share of total investments.

Project leader Peter Drysdale says it's important the database is public and can be verified.

"The transparency of the database makes it useful for detailed enquiries and the tracking of particular investments in Australia," he said.

"This kind of data is not available from other foreign investment databases in Australia."

The 2019 drop in Chinese investment featured a near halving in money towards nearly all sectors, including mining, real estate, manufacturing and a collapse of investment in agriculture.

There were modest gains in construction, education and finance.

The researchers believe China may instead be investing in emerging markets and see Australia as a negative place to invest.

The data comes as diplomatic tensions reach boiling point between the two nations.

Australia's push for an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus angered China, which has since targeted Australia's barley, beef and wine imports.

China has also accused Australia of interfering with a police investigation by sheltering two journalists in its embassy.

The two correspondents sought refuge in Australian diplomatic compounds last week after being approached by Chinese state security.

The pair were banned from leaving China until they answered questions about another Australian journalist accused of endangering national security.

Australia has rejected any wrongdoing.