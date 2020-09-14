National

Budget provides $211m for fuel security

By AAP Newswire

The former Caltex Oil Refinery at Kurnell in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is investing $211 million to build new domestic fuel storage facilities while backing local refineries to stay open.

The initiative to secure Australia's long-term fuel supply, while keeping prices low for customers and creating 1000 new jobs, will form part of the government's October 6 2020/21 budget.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia's fuel security was essential for national security and that the country had been fortunate not to have experienced a significant fuel supply shock in over 40 years.

"Our positive changes to the fuel market will ensure Australian families and businesses can access the fuel they need, when they need it, for the lowest possible price," Mr Morrison said in a statement.

"Fuel security underpins our entire economy. Not only does it keep Australia moving, the industry supports thousands of people across the country and this plan is also about helping keep them in work.

He said like all sectors of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on Australia's fuel industry and was a reminder not to be complacent.

"We need a sovereign fuel supply to shield us from potential shocks in the future," he said.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor said Australian refineries are under significant financial pressure and the government is committed to working with the sector to ensure it has a long-term future.

"Almost all Australians are reliant on fuel and it is the lifeblood of so many sectors in our economy," Mr Taylor said.

"Our farmers and miners rely heavily on diesel to do their jobs and provide services, while the transport sector sources 98 per cent of its energy from liquid fuels."

The package includes $200 million in a competitive grants program to build an additional 780 million litres of onshore diesel storage.

Latest articles

National

Top doctors say ‘back off’ over Qld border

Australian Medical Association Queensland has called for the state’s chief health officer’s critics to “back off” over border closures.

AAP Newswire
National

Budget provides $211m for fuel security

The federal budget on October 6 will include $211 million for the building of fuel storage to beef up the nation’s fuel security.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID checkpoint arrest leads to charges

A Victorian woman who posted a video on social media of her dramatic arrest at a COVID-19 checkpoint is expected to be charged with assaulting police.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire