COVID lockdown ends at Queensland prison

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland prison under a virus lockdown has eased restrictions. - AAP

A Queensland prison locked down for more than two weeks after coronavirus outbreaks at nearby corrective service's facilities has lifted some restrictions.

Inmates at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, southwest of Brisbane, were locked in their cells on August 27 after two prison officers tested positive to COVID-19.

"We appreciate that a two-week lockdown is difficult and challenging for officers and prisoners alike," Commissioner Peter Martin said on Sunday.

"However the fact that we have not seen any positive cases amongst prisoners or further cases in staff shows that the measures taken were effective."

Prisoners can now "resume a modified structured day" including work and exercise, however, non-essential visits remain suspended.

The lockdown of about 170 remand centre prisoners followed earlier virus outbreaks at Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and Corrective Services Training Academy.

This included two corrective services recruits who worked at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

About 80 per cent of the prison's 530-strong workforce were stood down for coronavirus testing during the lockdown.

Inmates also rioted, flooding cells and lighting fires during a series of "Code Black" incidents over several days.

More than 45 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 following the outbreaks in the Wacol corrective services facilities.

Queensland Health says the clusters are linked to two women who went to Melbourne for a shopping trip and returned to Queensland without quarantining.

The women spent more than a week in the Brisbane area visiting restaurants, cafes and working before testing positive to coronavirus.

