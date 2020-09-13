Qld public holiday for AFL final floated

Queenslanders may get a public holiday when the AFL grand final is played at the Gabba next month.

The game will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground on October 24 in front of 30,000 fans.

It's the first time the grand final has been held outside Victoria.

Queensland's Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace says she's happy to have a discussion about declaring a public holiday for the event.

"We have a cabinet tomorrow, it might be something that is on the agenda, but at this stage it is not under active consideration from my area," she told reporters on Sunday.

"(But) I am happy to have a discussion with others about whether or not that is something Queensland will be embarking on."

Ms Grace, who is the minister responsible for declaring the state's public holidays, said the government had to get the "balance" right when considering a public holiday.

"(However), it is historic here in Queensland, we have the AFL grand final for the first time in over 120 or whatever years," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said being awarded the showpiece event's hosting rights over Perth's Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval was a win for Queensland's response to the pandemic.

The grand final will take place just seven days before the state election on October 31, and could provide a boost for Labor if the event doesn't result in any new spread of COVID-19.