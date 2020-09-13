National

Qld public holiday for AFL final floated

By AAP Newswire

The AFL Premiership cup at the Gabba sports ground in Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

Queenslanders may get a public holiday when the AFL grand final is played at the Gabba next month.

The game will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground on October 24 in front of 30,000 fans.

It's the first time the grand final has been held outside Victoria.

Queensland's Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace says she's happy to have a discussion about declaring a public holiday for the event.

"We have a cabinet tomorrow, it might be something that is on the agenda, but at this stage it is not under active consideration from my area," she told reporters on Sunday.

"(But) I am happy to have a discussion with others about whether or not that is something Queensland will be embarking on."

Ms Grace, who is the minister responsible for declaring the state's public holidays, said the government had to get the "balance" right when considering a public holiday.

"(However), it is historic here in Queensland, we have the AFL grand final for the first time in over 120 or whatever years," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said being awarded the showpiece event's hosting rights over Perth's Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval was a win for Queensland's response to the pandemic.

The grand final will take place just seven days before the state election on October 31, and could provide a boost for Labor if the event doesn't result in any new spread of COVID-19.

Latest articles

National

COVID lockdown ends at Queensland prison

Inmates at Brisbane’s Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre have been released from their cells after more than two weeks in coronavirus lockdown

AAP Newswire
National

Top doctors say ‘back off’ over Qld border

Australian Medical Association Queensland has called for the state’s chief health officer’s critics to “back off” over border closures.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

Police have arrested dozens of people after anti-lockdown protesters at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market started throwing fruit at officers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire