NSW-Qld border closure ‘hurting’ residents

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Queensland's decision to keep its borders closed is unnecessarily hurting residents of both states.

The premier again pleaded with her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk to reconsider the border closure as NSW continues to record low rates of COVID-19 community transmission.

"I don't understand when case numbers are so low why you would even have borders up especially when you hear those heartbreaking stories of people separated from their relatives," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.

"Having a border between Queensland and NSW is unnecessarily hurting citizens on both sides of the border."

Ms Berejiklian thanked the South Australian and Northern Territory governments for indicating a path forward for NSW residents and appealed to Ms Palaszczuk to do the same.

It comes as NSW recorded nine new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday.

These include four returned travellers in hotel quarantine, four which are locally acquired and linked to known cases, and one locally acquired case which is under investigation.

NSW Health on Sunday said two of the new cases are household contacts linked to the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club cluster and the other two are linked to St Paul's Catholic College Greystanes.

All four cases have been in self-isolation while infectious.

NSW Health also advised an infected person visited KFC in Concord on September 6, with anyone who was at the restaurant between 1pm and 1.20pm that day considered a casual contact.

They have been advised to monitor for symptoms.

NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey urged people to immediately get tested if they feel unwell and to maintain social distancing.

"COVID-19 continues to spread in the community and we must all continue to help stop the spread of this disease," Dr Selvey said in a video update on Sunday.

NSW Health is treating 83 cases including six in intensive care, three of whom are being ventilated.

