Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

By AAP Newswire

Police have arrested at least one person after anti-lockdown protesters massed in Melbourne for a second day.

Dozens of protesters chanting "Freedom" and "Power to the people" were outnumbered by officers at Queen Victoria Market on Sunday.

Footage of a violent scuffle between a man and about six officers has been posted online.

"This is not a police state," one protester can be heard yelling as officers on horseback started moving through a group inside the market.

"You've got to be on the right side of history. Please do the right thing."

The rally follows ones on Saturday when about 100 people demonstrated against strict Melbourne coronavirus restrictions across various locations.

Police on Saturday arrested 14 people and fined at least 50 for breaching health directions.

The protest comes hours after a woman shared footage of police dragging her from a car.

The masked driver refused to get out of her car after talking with an officer about a phone charger at Wallan, about 60km north of the city.

A male officer can be heard asking for the woman's name and address before she again refused to get out of the car

The footage then shows the officer leaning into the vehicle as the woman protests, before she is forcibly removed.

Victoria on Sunday reported 41 new cases and seven further deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 723.

Facebook posts say protesters plan to gather every Saturday until restrictions are eased.

