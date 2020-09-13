National

SA regional tourism to get $20m facelift

By AAP Newswire

Steven Marshall has announced $20 million to boost regional tourism. - AAP

Regional tourism in South Australia is set to get a facelift with the state government injecting $20 million to boost the industry which has been hard-hit by COVID-19.

Premier Steven Marshall says while the state's tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit, there has been an increase in the number of South Australians travelling across the regions.

In response, the state government is injecting $20 million to upgrade regional tourism infrastructure and experiences.

"We have great regions in South Australia, but they do need a lift," Mr Marshall told reporters on Sunday.

"There is a lot of appetite to upgrade - whether it be accommodation, whether it be a new cellar door or new experience, a ride or new tourism activity in regional South Australia."

The government will commit to a maximum of 30 per cent of funding for the total project value with grants ranging from $20,000 to $500,000.

Businesses can apply for grants from September 14 until the end of March, 2022, or until all the funds have been allocated.

Mr Marshall says the investment could create more than 1400 ongoing jobs in regional tourism.

He also hopes the investment will see people increase their average stay across the state by one or two days.

