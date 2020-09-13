National

Genuine hope as vaccine trials resume:Hunt

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has welcomed resumed vaccine trials. - AAP

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt believes there is genuine cause for hope for a vaccine to conquer the coronavirus after the AstraZeneca Oxford trials resumed.

Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine resumed after getting the go-ahead from UK medical authorities and following the suspension last week over a reported side-effect in a patient.

The Australian federal government has a deal for 34 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine to be distributed next year if trials succeed.

Mr Hunt said the suspension was an ordinary part of a safeguards process whenever there is an adverse event and people don't know at the time of the event whether it is related to the vaccine or not.

"For us, number one is safety, that trumps everything," Mr Hunt told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

"There is genuine cause for hope and optimism for Australians."

AstraZeneca said in a statement trials had resumed in the UK following following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority that it was safe to do so.

"On 6 September, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," it said.

"The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume."

