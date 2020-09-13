Regional Vic restrictions on track to ease

Regional Victorian restrictions are set to ease in coming days, with the premier saying road checkpoints may be stepped up to make sure Melburnians don't escape to the country.

The two-week low of infection rates health authorities have been hoping to see is shaping as likely, with Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday indicating the possibility of jumping two steps by mid-next week.

This will mean, among other things, that regional residents would very soon be able to go out for a coffee or meal.

He said he wasn't worried about Melbourne residents trying to get to regional areas because travel limits of 5km are still in place in the city for some time.

But he said police checkpoints on key roads out of Melbourne could be bolstered to ensure compliance.

"It may go to a new level to make sure that only those who absolutely need to be travelling into country Victoria are doing that," he said.

The premier said there were further announcements to come about support for regional tourism.

Active cases in the regions had, by Saturday, fallen to 58, prompting Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Mr Andrews to say the progress there offered hope for metropolitan Melbourne.

"It is within our grasps and we will be realistic about how it's tracking," Prof Sutton said.

Small anti-lockdown protests happened in Melbourne on Saturday and more are expected on Sunday.

Police arrested 14 people and fined at least 50 for breaching health directions.

Peaceful protesters at the Tan running track in Melbourne were vastly outnumbered by police.

Meanwhile, the strain of lockdown on young Victorians is visible in hospital and mental health helpline statistics when compared to the same period in 2019.

Young people presenting to emergency for intentional self-harm and suicidal ideation is higher than the same period last year by 27 per cent.

Mental health support via telephone has risen by 31 per cent.

The figures are a little lower however, than those reported by the government in early August.

The state recorded 37 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday - the lowest daily number of diagnoses since June 26.

There were nine deaths, which took the Victorian toll to 716 and tipped the national toll over 800.