Hotspots on fed agenda as NT sets standard

Hotspots are expected to be a focus at this week's national cabinet meeting as the federal government wants the states to adopt a similar approach to the Northern Territory.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner's self-described "nation-leading" policy, recently including a decision to let in Sydneysiders without quarantine from October 9, is in contrast to the states with hard border closures.

Queensland's tough stance, even on those who plead for exemptions on compassionate grounds, has prompted strong criticism from the federal government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison advocated for Sarah Caisip who was not allowed to attend her father's funeral.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann labelled premier Annastacia Palaszczuk "cold-hearted and nasty" and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton described the premier as "pig-headed".

The case of a dying Queensland father desperate to see his children also caused outrage.

He will get to see them but they will be in full PPE and unable to touch. The prime minister has contributed $1000 towards a GoFundMe campaign for the visit.

State health minister Steven Miles said Mr Morrison and his team's attacks on the Labor premier were politically motivated because of the looming state election.

He said Queensland's border restrictions were the same as other states'.

"But did you see Scott Morrison talk about any of those states?" he said.

"No you didn't. What you saw was a planned and orchestrated attack."

The national coronavirus death toll is 803, after nine deaths were recorded in Victoria on Saturday.

There were 46 new confirmed cases nationally, of which 37 were in Victoria, six in NSW and three in Queensland.

Premier Daniel Andrews is poised to ease restrictions significantly in regional areas this week as active cases outside Melbourne head in the right direction.

The mental health burden of lockdowns on Victorians has been expressed in recent state government statistics showing higher emergency department presentations compared to 2019.

Young people presenting for intentional self-harm and suicidal ideation has increased by 27 per cent in recent weeks, compared the the same time last year.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has urged the government not to cut JobKeeper or JobSeeker next month.

Australian cricketers returning from England in coming days will be allowed to train but do little else as they quarantine in Adelaide ahead of this summer's competition.