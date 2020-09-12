National

Man charged over alleged sextortion in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Sri Lankan man arrested in Melbourne on 'sextortion' allegations - AAP

1 of 1

A Sri Lankan man living in Melbourne has been charged with child sex offences over coercing young girls into sending explicit images and videos of themselves and then blackmailing them to send more.

The Australian Federal Police alleged the man distributed the intimate content to the girls' families and friends as a punishment for failing to comply.

The 23-year-old was arrested after tip-offs from both the London Metropolitan Police and the FBI about young girls, aged between 12 and 14, receiving threatening messages.

Investigators traced the messages to an address in the Melbourne suburb of Burwood and executed a search warrant in June.

They seized a number of devices for further forensic examination which they say show the man contacted two young girls, one in the UK and one in the US, using fake social media identities.

After gaining their trust, both girls sent intimate content to the man.

It is further alleged he then used those images and videos to blackmail them for more content, under the threat of sharing the previously sent images with their friends and family.

When they refused his demands, the man allegedly made contact with multiple friends and family members of both girls and shared the images and videos.

The man is accused of sending dozens of messages to the girls in which he threatened to release more of the sexually explicit material and said he would ruin their lives if they failed to comply with his demands.

The man faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday charged with multiple counts of possessing and transmitting child abuse material and with soliciting abuse material.

AFP Detective Superintendent Jayne Crossling said in this case the material had been "doubly weaponised" to facilitate so-called sextortion.

"Sextortion is a form of blackmail where someone threatens to share intimate images of you online unless you give in to their demands," she said.

"These demands are typically for money, more intimate images, sexual favours, or in an effort to control or humiliate a victim."

Latest articles

Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire