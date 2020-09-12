National

Former NSW premier John Fahey dies at 75

By AAP Newswire

Former NSW premier and federal Liberal minister John Fahey has died, aged 75.

New Zealand-born Mr Fahey dedicated almost two decades of his life to public service, leading NSW as premier from 1992 to 1995.

He was elected as state member for Camden in 1984, but after his term as premier, made the switch to federal politics in 1996.

Mr Fahey went on to serve as a minister in the Howard government, before retiring from politics in 2001.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said his time in politics left a lasting legacy.

"Personally, I am grateful for John's support and encouragement," she said in a statement.

"He has always been a wonderful role model to generations of Liberals. His contribution to the state and nation will leave a lasting legacy."

Mr Fahey led a major overhaul of the industrial relations system as a NSW minister, and appointed the state's first Minister for the Status of Women.

He also played a key role in the successful bid for Sydney to host the Olympic Games in 2000.

But Mr Fahey is perhaps best remembered for crash-tackling a student who fired blank shots at Prince Charles at Darling Harbour in 1994.

"History will also remember him as a brave man, for his quick-thinking and selfless action to protect Prince Charles from an attack on Australia Day in 1994," Ms Berejiklian said.

His extensive political achievements aside, Mr Fahey was a "thoroughly decent" man and a compassionate boss, says former chief of staff Greg Barns.

"He is a wonderful human being, thoroughly decent, principled, and also an excellent boss," Mr Barns, who worked for Mr Fahey between 1996 and 1999, told AAP.

"John will be remembered very fondly by Australians because of his decency, and because he was very successful in his political life and achieved much for many people."

Mr Fahey is survived by wife Colleen, two of his children and grandchildren. His youngest daughter died in a car crash on Boxing Day 2006.

Ms Berejiklian said a state memorial service has been offered to Mr Fahey's family.

