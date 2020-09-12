Regional lockdowns could ease next week

Regional Victoria could move out of coronavirus restrictions as early as next week, Premier Daniel Andrews has said.

As tensions over the tough lockdowns across the state rise, despite COVID-19 cases being largely concentrated in Melbourne, the premier on Friday was asked by reporters why he couldn't allow the regions to reopen now.

Mr Andrews said he hoped to lift restrictions across regional Victoria very soon.

"We are poised to be able to take not just one but potentially two steps as early as next week," he said.

The emergence of a so-called "mystery" case at the Victorian-NSW border town of Echuca is a "significant concern" to the premier, and he urged locals in the area to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Regional Victoria's fortnightly case average lifted slightly to 4.7 with 74 active infections.

To progress to the "third step" of its separate roadmap plan, regional Victoria must have a daily case average of five or less across 14 days and record no cases with an unknown source.

Melburnians remain subject to a COVID-19 lockdown curfew between 8pm and 5am, with Mr Andrews standing strong in the face of federal government criticism.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius on Friday said the curfew had improved police officers' ability to identify and apprehend criminals.

He said since stage four, high-impact crimes such as car-jackings and home invasions had decreased sharply.

"We certainly welcome the curfew in terms of the community safety benefits that it delivers," he said.

But Mr Cornelius added he was no advocate for a curfew lasting any longer than absolutely necessary.

Victoria reported 43 more COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the state toll to 710 and the national figure to 797.

It's the eighth straight day of double-digit cases in Victoria and helped push down Melbourne's 14-day case average to 65.3.

The city's fortnightly average for daily infections must fall to 50 or lower before some workplaces and schools can reopen from September 28.