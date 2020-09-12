Disagreement over state restrictions grows

The nation's coronavirus death toll has pushed beyond 800 as border closures and the heartbreak they create continue to cause friction between federal and state leaders.

Victoria recorded another low of 37 new infections on Saturday, and six more deaths, pushing the national toll to 803.

The restrictions on Victorians' freedom of movement, particularly the night curfew, has led to louder complaints, since Premier Daniel Andrews announced extensions of lockdowns a week ago.

Under current plans, the night curfew and 5km travel radius will remain until October 26, as will a ban on most homes having visitors.

Federal Liberal MP Tim Wilson, who lives in Melbourne, took a swing at the state Labor government on Saturday, saying his fellow Victorians were increasingly angry, particularly at the curfew.

"What we're not prepared to do is have measures ... that significantly curtail people's capacity to go about their lives," he told ABC News.

Federal Labor MP Josh Wilson hit back in the televised interview saying the prime minister and his team seem to be looking "every day for a Labor premier that they can attack".

The federal coalition has berated the Queensland Labor government over its strict border restrictions which denied a Canberra woman permission to attend her father's funeral.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison advocated for Sarah Caisip and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann labelled premier Annastacia Palaszczuk "cold-hearted and nasty". Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called her "pig-headed".

A dying Queensland father desperate to see his children also caused outrage. He will get to see them but they will be in full PPE and unable to touch. The prime minister has contributed $1000 towards a GoFundMe campaign for the visit.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles accused the federal government on Saturday of targeting the Labor premier because of their hopes for a Liberal win at the looming October state election.

"These restrictions apply in Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory," he told reporters.

"But did you see Scott Morrison talk about any of those states?

"No you didn't. What you saw was a planned and orchestrated attack."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said border closures were very challenging and that ultimate decisions were up to state authorities.

The NT has announced a significant relaxation of its borders to Sydneysiders from October 9, dropping the two-week quarantine requirement.

"Our hotspots policy is nation-leading and it is working," chief minister Michael Gunner said.

The federal government is aiming to convince the rest of the nation to adopt a hotspot approach, with the topic again on the agenda at next week's national cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has voiced concern about Australians' ongoing financial hardship and has urged the government not to cut JobKeeper or JobSeeker next month.

He suggested more support for small business, investment in aged care, temporary financial help to charities, improved labour market programs to find people jobs, encouragement to local councils to commission building projects and a reversal of the decision to freeze the pension.

Other states to report new cases on Saturday were NSW with six and Queensland with three.