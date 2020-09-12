Two children among new Qld virus cases

A man in his 20s and two girls under nine are the three latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

They are all in quarantine and are contacts of confirmed cases in the West Moreton region near Brisbane, the government said on Saturday.

The man is linked to the Queensland Corrective Services outbreak while the two girls are contacts of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

The clusters number 48 cases in total, though some of those have recovered.

There are 31 active cases in the state.

"Our last case outside of quarantine was Tuesday and that's of course the key indicator from here on in as to whether we have got this cluster under control - when we manage to go 14 days without any cases outside of quarantine," Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters.

He added it was good news there had been no community transmission from the single case recorded on Russell Island seven days ago.

Asked about his government's controversial strictness on funeral attendance from interstate residents, Mr Miles said there were thousands of requests for compassion every week and leniency was only given where authorities felt confident of community safety.

Mr Miles hit out at the prime minister and other senior government MPs for their criticisms of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the issue during the week.

He said it was all about the federal government's hopes for Liberal opposition leader Deb Frecklington at the looming state election, and that if elected, she could reopen borders.

"These restrictions apply in Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory," Mr Miles said.

"But did you see Scott Morrison talk about any of those states? No you didn't. What you saw was a planned and orchestrated attack."

Ms Frecklington on Saturday said Ms Palaszczuk's approach to restrictions had been inconsistent and lacking common sense.

One of the latest controversial cases is that of a dying Queensland man desperate to see his children.

The Mark's Final Wish GoFundMe page had raised more than $231,000 as of Saturday afternoon to help Brisbane man Mark Kean's children visit him in hospital.

The 39-year-old has terminal brain cancer and was facing the heartbreak of deciding which of his children he would farewell, but Queensland Health officials relented and let them all come after public pressure.

But a final decision is still pending as negotiations continue over how the children, aged between seven and 13, will be allowed to visit their dad.

Mark's father, Bruce Langborne, said the family would be required to stay in hotel quarantine for two weeks and be allowed supervised visits dressed in full PPE.

It means the children will not be allowed any physical contact with their father.

"He's just going to see these masked-up little people," Mr Langborne said.

Donations to the family include $1000 from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help pay for mandatory quarantine, predicted to cost the family between $16,000 and $20,000.

Family friend Jamie O'Brien, who set up the fundraiser, said the leftover money would go towards helping other families divided by the border lockdown.