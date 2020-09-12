National

Qld border reprieve pending for dying man

By AAP Newswire

A border crossing sign (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A dying man is still no clearer on when he will receive a visit from his children, with an agreement yet to be finalised with Queensland health authorities.

The Marks Final Wish GoFundMe page had raised more than $231,000 as of Friday afternoon to help Brisbane man Mark Kean's children visit him in hospital.

The 39-year-old has terminal brain cancer and was facing the heartbreak of deciding which of his kids he would farewell, but Queensland Health officials relented and let them all come after public pressure.

But a final decision is still pending as negotiations continue over how the children, aged between seven and 13, will be allowed to visit their dad.

Mark's father, Bruce Langborne, said the family would be required to stay in hotel quarantine for two weeks and be allowed supervised visits dressed in full PPE.

It means the children will not be allowed any physical contact with their father.

"He's just going to see these masked-up little people. He's not really going to be able to interact with them and they can't interact with him and that's not really what he wants," Mr Langborne said.

Donations to the family include $1000 from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help pay for mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, predicted to cost the family between $16,000 and $20,000.

Family friend Jamie O'Brien, who set up the fundraiser, said the leftover money would go towards helping other families divided by the border lockdown.

"As well as setting up the futures of the four children that Mark will leave behind," Mr O'Brien said.

Queensland recorded two new virus infections on Friday, bringing its active caseload to 28.

One is a contact of an Ipswich Hospital health worker, the other linked to an outbreak at a corrections training facility south of Brisbane.

The two ongoing clusters are believed to be connected to a pair of quarantine-dodging teens who contracted the virus after returning from Melbourne in June.

Latest articles

News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison
News

Waiting for the lockdown to lift

There may be nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear as a pub with no beer — but a pub with no people is even worse. John Lewis talked to Mooroopna’s Royal Mail Hotel publican Trevor Forsyth about the grind of eking out his days in an empty pub.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire